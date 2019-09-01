Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.38 N/A -0.90 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.58 N/A 0.96 43.83

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus price target and a 0.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58.8% respectively. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.