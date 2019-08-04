Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|30.36
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.57%. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
