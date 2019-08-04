Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.36 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.57%. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.