Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.57 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.16 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.74% respectively. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.