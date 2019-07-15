Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.61 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.59 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.8% respectively. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.