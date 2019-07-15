Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.61
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.59
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.8% respectively. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.