Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.54
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.08%. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
