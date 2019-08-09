Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.54 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.08%. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.