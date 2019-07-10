Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.28 N/A -0.90 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.