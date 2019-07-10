Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.28
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.18
|N/A
|0.02
|103.75
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|-1.58%
|-1.19%
|5.51%
|3.75%
|-6.74%
|14.75%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
