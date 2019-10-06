Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.14% respectively. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
