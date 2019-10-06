Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.14% respectively. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.