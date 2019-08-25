Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparing side by side

Since Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 26.58 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.