Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.01 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.