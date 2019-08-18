Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|16.01
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
