Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.34 N/A -0.90 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 2.03 10.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 27.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.9%. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.