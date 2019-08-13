Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.69
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.