Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.69 N/A -0.90 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.