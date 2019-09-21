Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.97 N/A -0.90 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.