Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|30.38
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|21.24
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
