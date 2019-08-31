Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.38 N/A -0.90 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.24 N/A 1.59 5.62

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.