Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Contrasting side by side

Since Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.97 N/A -0.90 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Evercore Inc. has an average price target of $89, with potential upside of 5.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.7%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.