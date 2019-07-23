Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.33 N/A -0.90 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.96% respectively. Insiders owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.