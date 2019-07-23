Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.33
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.96% respectively. Insiders owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.