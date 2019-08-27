Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 25.95 N/A -0.90 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.20 N/A 0.44 33.98

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.24%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.