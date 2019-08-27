Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|25.95
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|14.20
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.24%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
