Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 26.58 N/A -0.90 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 110.25 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.94%. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.