Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.97 N/A -0.90 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166.8, which is potential 14.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.