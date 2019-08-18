Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.