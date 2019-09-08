Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.41 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.80 N/A 0.18 29.73

Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.95%. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.