Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.41
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.80
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.95%. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
