Tortoise Investment Management Upped Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.95M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,569 shares to 60,718 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 390,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,724 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

