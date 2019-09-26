Tortoise Investment Management Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $400,304; Share Value Rose; American Financial Group Continues to Hold Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 6.85M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 390,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,724 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ny Mun Value Fd (NNY).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.