Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Grainger W W In (GWW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lowered Position by $497,700

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Grainger W W In (GWW) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 1,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 9,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Grainger W W In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 452,715 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 126,280 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 0.63% or 48,050 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 15,526 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Incorporated reported 195,101 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cibc Ww Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,350 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). The New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca has 0.12% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 14,800 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 4,395 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 20,795 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 51,393 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc accumulated 41,912 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,637 shares to 19,354 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 121,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 8,502 shares to 738,031 shares, valued at $182.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital C (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 1,972 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 3,758 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 159,674 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dnb Asset As reported 10,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 18,435 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Mackenzie accumulated 720,981 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 4,040 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Navellier Associates has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 71,608 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Com invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).