Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake; Symmetry Peak Management Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 90.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 4,411 shares with $38,000 value, down from 48,911 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 90% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $223,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $110.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.08. About 4.48 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 to “Neutral”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.44M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 59,334 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 4.03M shares. Pentwater Cap LP holds 0.04% or 350,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,019 shares. 1,479 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. D E Shaw And reported 0.17% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas-based Hodges Capital Management has invested 0.33% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 9.17M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 3,524 shares. Moreover, Brigade Mgmt Lp has 1.36% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp holds 0.06% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings Inc has invested 1.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (SLQD) stake by 121,621 shares to 197,258 valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 8,471 shares and now owns 21,855 shares. Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) was raised too.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Okta Inc (Put) stake by 25,000 shares to 37,500 valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 235,000 shares and now owns 310,000 shares. Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James Ser Inc has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Co reported 61,466 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 50,681 shares. City Hldg holds 853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.03% stake. 5,391 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. 9.99 million were reported by Pershing Square Mngmt Ltd Partnership. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 687,399 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Comm Ltd owns 3,000 shares. Hendley & holds 81,395 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group invested in 0.02% or 436 shares. Chemical Bank stated it has 12,909 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,316 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Varma Vivek C sold $3.46 million. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Takes Delivery Nationwide. Is This a Good Idea? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Starbucks has $9500 highest and $65 lowest target. $80.15’s average target is -12.00% below currents $91.08 stock price. Starbucks had 18 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 15 report. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, April 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray.