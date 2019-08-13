Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $356,000; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Trimmed Its Position

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 4.48M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $177.97. About 4.10M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 13,401 shares to 222,800 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,281 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.51% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 331,490 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.68 million shares. West Chester Cap Advisors accumulated 12,090 shares. 4,148 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Inc. Northside Mngmt Lc has 12,760 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1.18M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Archon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 101,560 shares stake. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 197,702 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated stated it has 11,960 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 2,234 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.34 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cryder Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 9.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 225 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 1.13% or 2.54M shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend And Growth Portfolio Is Up Over 20% YTD. Here Is One Of My Favorite Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares to 69,252 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 25,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).