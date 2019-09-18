Tortoise Investment Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $400,304 as Valuation Rose; Northeast Investment Management Upped Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $1.12 Million

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 17.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 4,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 19,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 14,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $219.87. About 306,164 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 1.51% or 2.50M shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 1.26% or 63,337 shares. Monroe Comml Bank And Tru Mi invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 305,842 shares. Wade G W reported 179,992 shares stake. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.39% or 214,400 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability accumulated 5.88 million shares or 2.59% of the stock. Hendershot Investments Incorporated holds 3.6% or 55,381 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 13,631 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities reported 28,603 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 11,219 shares. Washington Trust Co holds 3.05% or 281,858 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 7,491 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Lc owns 5,091 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 3.86% or 87,917 shares in its portfolio.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,203 shares to 32,700 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,804 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 788 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brookstone Cap Mgmt owns 3,338 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1,715 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Yhb Invest Advisors has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,177 shares. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Management has 0.75% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Axa owns 129,523 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 53,192 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 613,674 are owned by Pnc Ser Gp. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,419 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 0.11% or 31,016 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 66 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.35M shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 392 shares to 34,311 shares, valued at $37.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,964 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).