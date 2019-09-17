Tortoise Investment Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $220.04. About 13.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $229.26. About 278,267 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 1,763 shares. 17,180 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Us Comml Bank De holds 2,076 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,712 shares. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie has invested 0.93% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Johnson Group holds 15 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 9,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 1,693 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Proshare Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Conning reported 1,318 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,332 shares.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 38,805 shares to 147,500 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.91 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,804 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).