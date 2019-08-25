Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 147,465 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 484 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 1.03M shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,405 shares. Hartline Invest Corp owns 3.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 83,662 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company holds 122,040 shares or 5.62% of its portfolio. Argent Company has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Investments Ltd Company reported 7,966 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 39,035 shares. Markel reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allstate Corporation holds 144,258 shares. Twin Capital stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Godsey & Gibb holds 2.88% or 121,641 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability invested in 2,809 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chilton Company Ltd Company accumulated 0.81% or 148,538 shares.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,637 shares to 19,354 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 15,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).