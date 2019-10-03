Tortoise Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Has Raised Holding by $311,740 as Market Value Declined

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.