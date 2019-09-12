Tortoise Investment Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $400,304; Stock Value Rose; Whittier Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Servicenow Com (NOW)

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74 million, up from 16,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $256.53. About 1.47M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 45,469 shares to 537,886 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Mngmt holds 153,999 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. 2.16 million are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,100 shares. Regent Mngmt reported 3.87% stake. Asset Ltd Llc invested 7.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finemark Natl Bank And Tru, Florida-based fund reported 209,976 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 21,909 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Churchill Mngmt reported 66,630 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Company has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company holds 3.24% or 225,487 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital holds 32,010 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 159,787 shares. Proshare Limited Com reported 3.23 million shares or 3.82% of all its holdings.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP) by 21,233 shares to 20,914 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,765 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Mat (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory invested 4.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 0.07% or 895 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co reported 20,901 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Riverpark Management Limited Liability Co owns 37,093 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company has 862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 12,062 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 49,041 shares. Advent Corporation Ma owns 17,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,151 shares. Sunbelt reported 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 15,309 shares stake.

