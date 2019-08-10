Tortoise Investment Management Has Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $356,000; Share Value Rose; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.22 Million

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 232,723 shares. Jefferies Group invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 482,013 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 363,075 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 598,869 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp owns 2,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northeast Fincl Consultants has 15,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 10,354 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kepos Cap LP reported 1.00M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 271,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 431,137 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 13,250 shares to 54,307 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.33% or 35,034 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc has invested 0.53% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,225 shares. Creative Planning holds 213,522 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has 78,704 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 22,175 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Invest Mngmt Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.76% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,779 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2.44% or 488,148 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 165,777 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 7,212 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 19,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Management Limited Ca has 2.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).