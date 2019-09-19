Tortoise Investment Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $400,304; Smithfield Trust Company Increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $746,013

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.65. About 15.05M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 80,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Investors Limited Company accumulated 0.57% or 8,167 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 11,730 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 738,101 shares. Cabot holds 0.33% or 3,450 shares. California-based Check Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 8,666 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Apriem has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,279 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 24,030 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp holds 1.22% or 2.56M shares. Blume Management has 4.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fisher Asset Management Lc has 11.84 million shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,240 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 101,823 are owned by Atlantic Union Savings Bank. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.17% or 161,849 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 2,066 shares to 21,636 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 2,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE).

