Tortoise Investment Management Decreased Its Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $1.57 Million; Share Value Rose; Loews Raised Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 120,615 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $33.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 83,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Lc owns 190,270 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt has 9,974 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 0.16% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 486,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Usca Ria Lc reported 10,410 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,143 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 464,586 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 39,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 406,816 shares. 1,200 are owned by Duncker Streett And Communication. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.03% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 9,143 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 12,110 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 93,446 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 12,350 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,322 shares to 10,280 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).