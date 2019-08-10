Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend.