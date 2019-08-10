Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend.
