Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

This is a contrast between Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 106 4.83 N/A 7.95 14.27

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s average target price is $106.75, while its potential downside is -7.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 22.82% stronger performance.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.