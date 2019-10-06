Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Forms $16.66 Double Bottom; Polar Securities Has Upped Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) stake by 75.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 151,000 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 351,000 shares with $17.99M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) now has $13.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) formed double bottom with $15.49 target or 7.00% below today’s $16.66 share price. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) has $224.76M valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 25,129 shares traded. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) stake by 3.50 million shares to 500,000 valued at $77.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2.35M shares and now owns 4,700 shares. Verra Mobility Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Agnico Eagle Mines – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Gold ETFs and Stocks Dominated by Select Few – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 13.20% above currents $54.33 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. IBC maintained the shares of AEM in report on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating.