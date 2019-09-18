Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.38
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
