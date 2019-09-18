Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.38 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.