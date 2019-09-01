Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Contrasting side by side

Both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Futu Holdings Limited.

Summary

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund beats Futu Holdings Limited on 2 of the 2 factors.