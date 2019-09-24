Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.92%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund had bullish trend.
