Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparing side by side

Since Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.35% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance.