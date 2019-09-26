Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparing side by side

Since Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.35% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance.
