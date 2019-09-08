Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holding Held by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc; Washington Trust Company Holds Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 59,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 49,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 149,864 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,164 shares. Rampart Investment Company Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ftb Advsr owns 1,094 shares. 1,400 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 1.43 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Incorporated reported 10,240 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity reported 707,105 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 10,750 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 10,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 3.16M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Comgest Invsts Sas holds 91,900 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 26,907 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,409 shares to 46,859 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,001 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 13,406 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 26,809 shares. Macroview Inv Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Botty Investors Limited Liability Company reported 7,000 shares. 98,462 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Fbl Investment Management Services Ia holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 286,477 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 172,100 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 37,142 shares. Bb&T Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Millennium invested in 14,700 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Company reported 58,845 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 39,902 shares. Whittier Company holds 483 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 17,100 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,983 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN had bought 100 shares worth $2,112 on Monday, August 12.