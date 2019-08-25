Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holding Held by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc; As Duke Energy (DUK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 160,585 shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 13,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 92,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 106,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.15M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 48,190 shares to 48,564 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 215,050 were accumulated by Axa. Coastline Tru holds 0.05% or 3,905 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 433 shares. Capwealth Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,574 shares stake. 6,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Essex Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 11,342 shares. 9,721 were reported by M&R Mgmt. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old Point Tru & Fincl N A invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hyman Charles D owns 153,134 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.36 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 6,370 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,520 shares to 42,320 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 53,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,940 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop accumulated 0.05% or 9,067 shares. Private Na has 10,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 175 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc reported 1.78% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,081 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Us Bancorp De owns 4,917 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 241,817 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Essex Inv Management accumulated 788 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 9,542 shares stake. 1.02 million were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 55,875 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 273,638 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,147 shares.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Announces $260 Million Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” on March 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of July 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Sept. 30, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity. 100 shares valued at $2,379 were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN on Friday, April 5.