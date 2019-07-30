Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lifted Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 71,516 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $197.13. About 9.92M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMBATING FOREIGN INTERFERENCE, REMOVING FAKE ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0.28% or 406,821 shares. Sigma Planning holds 50,025 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru has invested 2.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.19% or 110,734 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tokio Marine Asset Comm Ltd accumulated 2.92% or 94,257 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 1.01% or 99,717 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Partners has 630,014 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 30,167 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 35,630 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Capital invested in 2,244 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guild Mngmt Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,256 shares. Ci Invs Inc accumulated 0.96% or 1.02 million shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 12,083 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 149,112 were reported by Da Davidson & Commerce. 53,605 were accumulated by Cohen And Steers Inc. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company reported 106,082 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). John G Ullman Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 40,150 shares. Fbl Inv Mngmt Service Ia holds 2.81% or 286,477 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 39,902 shares. Ota Fincl Group Limited Partnership holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 41,492 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Citigroup Inc holds 1,084 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Dubuque Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 445 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested in 135,110 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 73,869 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr invested 0.04% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. 100 shares valued at $2,379 were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN on Friday, April 5.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,218 shares to 245,309 shares, valued at $24.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Capital Advisors Announces Acquisition of Solar Assets – Business Wire” on September 14, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Distribution Coverage: How And Why It’s Changed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Diversified Fund Of MLPs Yielding 5.2%, No K-1s And Significant Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2013.