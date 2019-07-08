Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Shares Declined While Commerce Bank Cut Its Position by $482,120

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 18,708 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 12,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 104,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 11,754 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC)

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,248 shares to 114,916 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 8.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $24.90 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fin Investment stated it has 0.9% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 126,264 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co invested in 164,266 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 5,990 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.23% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Plancorp Limited Liability Co reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Pnc Inc owns 1,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.24% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Blackrock owns 1.74M shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 126,942 are owned by Charles Schwab Management. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 15,851 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has 592,646 shares for 7.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 250,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,141 activity. $2,379 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) was bought by BIRZER H KEVIN on Friday, April 5.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,122 shares to 10,182 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,070 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.