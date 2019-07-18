Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Boosted Position by $1.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Agf Investments America Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 110,079 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 53,244 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 292,416 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 250 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 249,141 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc holds 25,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 404,917 shares. Missouri-based Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.1% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). 29,586 were reported by Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 127,162 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Bokf Na owns 113,489 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 307,615 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 55,530 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4,820 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN had bought 100 shares worth $2,379.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,262 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf America Inc has invested 1.42% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 40,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 258,390 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 136,627 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 140,606 shares. California-based Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ameriprise Financial holds 10,644 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,559 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 91,122 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Eii Management Incorporated invested in 26,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares to 119,029 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,063 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).