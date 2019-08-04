Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.86 N/A 1.81 8.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 0.49% and its consensus target price is $14.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Stellus Capital Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.