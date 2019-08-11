Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.46 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.