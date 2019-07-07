Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.18 N/A 0.79 13.21

Demonstrates Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.