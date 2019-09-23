Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Since Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Corp.’s potential upside is 2.34% and its consensus target price is $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 74.6% respectively. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Corp. has 26.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.