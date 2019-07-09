Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

We are contrasting Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.51 N/A 0.44 31.92

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.